National

S. Korea, Portugal agree to boost future industry ties during summit

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 20:56       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 20:56
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Wednesday. (Presidential Office)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Wednesday. (Presidential Office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in advanced industry fields, such as chips and batteries, his office said.

Costa is in South Korea for a two-day trip from Tuesday, becoming the first prime minister from the European country to make an official trip here in 39 years.

During the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon said the two nations have "great potential" for expanded cooperation in semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), and other future industry sectors, and that the Seoul government will extend necessary support, according to Yoon's spokesperson, Lee Do-woon.

Yoon also requested Portugal's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.

Costa stressed his nation's strong willingness to enhance the bilateral economic relationship and voiced expectations that his trip will serve as a chance to beef up ties in such fields as semiconductors, EV batteries, new renewable energy and auto parts, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)

