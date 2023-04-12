[Herald Interview] Grass hopes to continue sharing her travel experiences through music

Singer-songwriter Grass started making songs when traveling because she wanted her music to be like a memory box that she can look into whenever she wants to bring back the experiences she had while traveling.

“When I travel, I get a lot of ideas from the people that I meet. I write down the stories of these people, and I also write down the feelings and moments I want to remember. Then I look back at those notes and that’s when I have a piece of new music,” Grass told The Korea Herald as she sat down for an interview on Tuesday.

She has been working with On Gray Entertainment since her debut as a singer-songwriter back in 2019 with her debut single album, “Midnight Bus.”

Because her travel experiences constitute the muse of her music, Grass is also launching two new singles about travel this Sunday.

“My former singles feel distant from who I truly am because I used to separate my identity as a singer and my identity as a content creator. But recently, I realized that there is no need to separate these two identities. So this time, I was determined to make music about traveling,” said Grass.

Grass is not only a singer-songwriter but also a popular YouTuber running two travel vlog channels that have a total of 86.3 million subscribers.

“The first single to be released is called 'Airplane Mode' and the second one is 'Safe and Lonely.' Both are songs that are perfect to tune into when you are traveling or want to go on a trip composed with acoustic vibes,” Grass explained.

On the day of the release of the new singles, she will be taking the stage at a festival for the first time in her life.

“I am performing on the last day of the HAND Festival taking place at Nodeul Island, Seoul this Sunday. It will be the first time that I perform these new tracks live. I am so nervous and excited,” said Grass.

Two weeks ago, Grass took off to Switzerland to shoot the music videos for these two new tracks.

She is known to take part in all the processes of making the music videos for her songs from planning to filming.