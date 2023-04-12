Genesis BBQ chairman receives award from New Jersey

Genesis BBQ Group Chairman Yoon Hong-geun (right) poses for a photo with New Jersey Sen. Gordon Johnson, in Seoul, Wednesday. (Genesis BBQ)

Genesis BBQ Group Chairman Yoon Hong-geun has won a certificate of achievement from the US state of New Jersey for the South Korean fried chicken franchise operator's successful investment in the American market for 20 years, the company announced Wednesday.

According to Genesis BBQ Group, the operator of the BBQ chain, Chairman Yoon was granted the certificate in recognition of New Jersey's economic development and job creation from New Jersey Sen. Gordon Johnson during his visit to South Korea.

"We are very grateful to be recognized as a global brand and to receive a certificate of achievement from the New Jersey legislature,” Yoon said, adding that the company will grow into a representative Korean food brand with the aim of opening 50,000 BBQ locations worldwide by 2030. Currently, it has over 3,500 locations worldwide.

New Jersey is home to Genesis BBQ's US headquarters. The company currently runs a total of 14 locations in New Jersey, including in Westwood and Edison as of March.

In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis asked the chicken franchise to open additional BBQ stores at Denver International Airport in August last year as part of the state's efforts to revitalize the local economy.

In addition to New Jersey and Colorado, Genesis BBQ operates more than 250 stores in more than 20 US states.

In June last year, BBQ was selected as the second fastest-growing restaurant brand in the US by the global restaurant magazine “Nation's Restaurant News.” It was also introduced as a representative restaurant chain from Korea by Quick Service Restaurant magazine and the multiplatform food publication Mashed.