National

S. Korea confirms 2 more locally acquired mpox cases

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:13       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:13
(123rf)
(123rf)

Health authorities in South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, two South Koreans tested positive for the virus, formerly known as monkeypox, on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to eight.

The KDCA has concluded the cases were locally acquired, as neither of the two new patients had traveled overseas in the past three months.

Korea's sixth case, reported Friday, was recorded as the first locally transmitted mpox case. As all three patients are unrelated to overseas travel, concerns grow over the massive mpox surge.

All the earlier cases were linked to overseas travel. The first case of mpox in Korea was reported on June 22 last year.

All three recently infected people were strangers to each other. An epidemiological investigation is ongoing into the source of the infection, according to a KDCA official.

The virus is spread through physical contact with an infected person. Symptoms commonly appear seven to 14 days after skin-to-skin contact. They include rashes, body fluids from skin lesions, scabs, ulcers, headaches, body aches and fever.

It is thought that transmission is also possible indirectly, through contact with objects that have been in contact with an infected person, such as clothing, bedding and towels.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
