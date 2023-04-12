 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 2nd day

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 10:12       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 10:12
A COVID-19 testing center at Passenger Terminal 1 in Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, on March 29 (Yonhap)
A COVID-19 testing center at Passenger Terminal 1 in Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, on March 29 (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 caseload stayed above 10,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, as public gatherings rise amid warmer weather.

The country reported 13,926 cases, including nine cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,944,430, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Wednesday's tally is a slight increase from 12,444 a day earlier but around 500 lower than the same day a week ago.

The country added 14 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,356. The number of critically ill patients came to 129, up from 128 a day earlier.

Health authorities have been closely monitoring the daily tally after the government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation. The mask mandate remains in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places.

Additionally, the government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May. (Yonhap)

