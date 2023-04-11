 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Opposition leader says alleged US eavesdropping 'disappointing' if true

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 20:38       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 20:59
Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Tuesday that recent allegations of the United States' eavesdropping on South Korea's presidential office would be "very disappointing" if true.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea made the remark during a press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club, referring to the reported leak of purported Pentagon documents with information that US intelligence services eavesdropped on South Korean presidential officials discussing whether to provide weapons support to Ukraine.

"If it is true, it would be a very disappointing situation damaging the South Korea-US alliance based on trust," he said.

"I hope it is not true and the result of faked documents, as announced by the South Korean government," he added. "But the objective circumstances show that it's difficult to exclude the possibility that the eavesdropping actually took place."

Lee went on to say his party will do its best to investigate the facts surrounding the eavesdropping allegations at the National Assembly level and that if they are found to be true, they will demand an apology from the US government and increase efforts by the South Korean government to prevent such eavesdropping. (Yonhap)



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114