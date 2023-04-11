Muju Deogyusan Resort unveils new accommodation package

With the warm spring weather and blooming flowers encouraging more and more people to take trips, Muju Deogyusan Resort has announced a new accommodation package.

Muju Deogyusan Resort, located in North Jeolla Province, offers a scenic view of Deogyusan Mountain and its surrounding nature all year long. It is the only comprehensive mountain resort that is located in a national park in Korea.

Its new 2023 package is divided into two types – the Breakfast Package and Muju Package. Both options include accommodation and breakfast, and the latter offers the added option of using the resort’s gondolas.

Those who purchase the package can receive a 30 percent coupon for the sauna and a 10 percent coupon for additional services and facilities, such as food and drinks, according to the resort.

An additional 10 percent discount will also be provided to guests who make a reservation via phone and pay using a credit card of an affiliated company -- including Shinhan, KB, NH, BC, Hana Card -- for a maximum discount of 31 percent from the original package price.

“We hope that our guests will spend a lovely spring vacation with us by taking advantage of the discounts and various benefits that our new 2023 accommodation package has to offer,” the resort said.

The package will be available nearly year-round, from now until July 14, then Aug. 21 to Nov. 30.