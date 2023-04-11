 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

BOK freezes rate once again

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 09:57       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 09:57
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong presides over a rate-setting meeting held at the central bank headquarters on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong presides over a rate-setting meeting held at the central bank headquarters on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent through a rate-setting meeting held Tuesday.

The central bank decided to maintain the current base rate once again, following the previous decision to maintain the rate in March.

With two consecutive rate freezes, market watchers have deemed that the central bank's rate hike cycle of 1 1/2 years is fully over.

The bank’s decision falls in line with market watchers' expectations which projected it would not raise the rate, as related figures suggest inflation in Korea has passed its peak.

Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the lowest increase in a year since March 2022.

With Tuesday’s decision, the gap between Korea's key rate and that of the US stands at 1.5 percentage points.

The US Federal Reserve took a step back in its aggressive monetary tightening policy in late March, pressured by a series of bank collapses, lifting the burden on the BOK. Still, the key rate gap matches up to the record figure of 1.5 percentage points seen in 2000.

The next BOK rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on May 25, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting set to be held on May 2-3.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114