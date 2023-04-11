BOK freezes rate once again

BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong presides over a rate-setting meeting held at the central bank headquarters on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent through a rate-setting meeting held Tuesday.

The central bank decided to maintain the current base rate once again, following the previous decision to maintain the rate in March.

With two consecutive rate freezes, market watchers have deemed that the central bank's rate hike cycle of 1 1/2 years is fully over.

The bank’s decision falls in line with market watchers' expectations which projected it would not raise the rate, as related figures suggest inflation in Korea has passed its peak.

Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the lowest increase in a year since March 2022.

With Tuesday’s decision, the gap between Korea's key rate and that of the US stands at 1.5 percentage points.

The US Federal Reserve took a step back in its aggressive monetary tightening policy in late March, pressured by a series of bank collapses, lifting the burden on the BOK. Still, the key rate gap matches up to the record figure of 1.5 percentage points seen in 2000.

The next BOK rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on May 25, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting set to be held on May 2-3.