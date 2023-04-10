 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

As visitors wane, culture ministry aims to turn Cheong Wa Dae into 'dynamic space'

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 16:26       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 19:48
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hosts a group of guests from Bureau International des Expositions on at Cheong Wa Dae on April 3. (Presidential Office)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hosts a group of guests from Bureau International des Expositions on at Cheong Wa Dae on April 3. (Presidential Office)

The former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae will be a more "dynamic place" in the hands of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the ministry announced on Monday.

To promote Cheong Wa Dae as a cultural attraction, the ministry will prepare new exhibitions, performances and exploration programs related to four key areas -- presidential history, culture and arts, cultural heritage and trees -- to offer a unique and interesting experience for visitors, a ministry official said Monday.

The ministry has allocated 3.6 billion won ($2.7 million) for exhibitions and 6.4 billion won for performances for this year. To mark the first anniversary of its opening to the public, five concerts will be held, including a classical music concert by the National Symphony Orchestra, K-Music Festival by Gugak FM, a radio station specializing in traditional Korean music, and a Korea National Opera gala concert.

In addition, the ministry plans to create programs that revolve around the approximately 50,000 trees within the complex. To design tour programs that explore the surrounding areas of Cheong Wa Dae, the ministry will involve the so-called "MZ generation" -- millennials and Generation Z who were born between the early 1980s to early 2010s -- in the planning process.

Until the end of March, the Cultural Heritage Administration had been handling the management of Cheong Wa Dae because preserving the facilities and managing visitors had been considered a priority, and the CHA, which has a vast experience in managing the country's palaces, was believed to be the most suitable for the job.

The ministry explained that it took over the management of Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, to transform it into a dynamic space where history, culture and nature come alive.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a presidential candidate, promised to return the complex to the public. The administration estimated that it would create economic benefits worth 200 billion won each year.

After opening its doors to the public on May 10, the complex attracted 1.1 million visitors in the first two months, but the numbers have quickly declined. In the first two months of this year, the complex attracted about 200,000 visitors.

While the complex is open to the public, the current administration continues to use Cheong Wa Dae for various purposes including hosting foreign guests and holding meetings. The ministry said the presidential office will continue to use the facility.

The ministry said more detailed plans will be announced later this month.

Kim Keon Hee (sixth from left) talks with successors of the country's Intangible Cultural Asset during a photo session on April 4 at Cheong Wa Dae. (Presidential Office)
Kim Keon Hee (sixth from left) talks with successors of the country's Intangible Cultural Asset during a photo session on April 4 at Cheong Wa Dae. (Presidential Office)


By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114