As visitors wane, culture ministry aims to turn Cheong Wa Dae into 'dynamic space'

The former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae will be a more "dynamic place" in the hands of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the ministry announced on Monday.

To promote Cheong Wa Dae as a cultural attraction, the ministry will prepare new exhibitions, performances and exploration programs related to four key areas -- presidential history, culture and arts, cultural heritage and trees -- to offer a unique and interesting experience for visitors, a ministry official said Monday.

The ministry has allocated 3.6 billion won ($2.7 million) for exhibitions and 6.4 billion won for performances for this year. To mark the first anniversary of its opening to the public, five concerts will be held, including a classical music concert by the National Symphony Orchestra, K-Music Festival by Gugak FM, a radio station specializing in traditional Korean music, and a Korea National Opera gala concert.

In addition, the ministry plans to create programs that revolve around the approximately 50,000 trees within the complex. To design tour programs that explore the surrounding areas of Cheong Wa Dae, the ministry will involve the so-called "MZ generation" -- millennials and Generation Z who were born between the early 1980s to early 2010s -- in the planning process.

Until the end of March, the Cultural Heritage Administration had been handling the management of Cheong Wa Dae because preserving the facilities and managing visitors had been considered a priority, and the CHA, which has a vast experience in managing the country's palaces, was believed to be the most suitable for the job.

The ministry explained that it took over the management of Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, to transform it into a dynamic space where history, culture and nature come alive.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a presidential candidate, promised to return the complex to the public. The administration estimated that it would create economic benefits worth 200 billion won each year.

After opening its doors to the public on May 10, the complex attracted 1.1 million visitors in the first two months, but the numbers have quickly declined. In the first two months of this year, the complex attracted about 200,000 visitors.

While the complex is open to the public, the current administration continues to use Cheong Wa Dae for various purposes including hosting foreign guests and holding meetings. The ministry said the presidential office will continue to use the facility.

The ministry said more detailed plans will be announced later this month.