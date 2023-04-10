Disney+ to release Psy concert film

Disney+ -- the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co. -- has announced the release of Psy’s 2022 concert film “Summer Swag 2022.”

The film features the global K-pop star’s signature summer concert series, where some 350,000 concertgoers took in the artist's hit songs while being sprayed with water.

According to the streaming service, the film presents some of the most exciting performances among Psy’s “Summer Swag 2022” concerts across Seoul, Incheon, Suwon in Gyeonggi Province, Yeosu in South Jeolla Province, Daegu, Busan and Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

Ranging from his latest single “That That” to the global viral megahit “Gangnam Style,” viewers will be able to feel Psy’s energy, passion for music and the thrilling seasonal concert via screen.

“Summer Swag 2022” will mark the streaming platform’s third live concert film, following “Blackpink: The Movie” (2021) and “BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage” (2022).

Disney+ has released a numbers of K-pop artist-themed projects, including “Super Junior: The Last Man Standing,” “J-Hope in the Box,” “Suga: Road to D-Day” and more.

While the upcoming project is expected to be an 87-minute film, the exact running time is yet to be decided, according to a Disney+ official.

“Summer Swag 2022” will premiere on May 3 exclusively on Disney+.