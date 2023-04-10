Parkinson's disease more common than before, data shows

The number of Koreans diagnosed with Parkinson's disease is on the rise, despite the fact that public awareness of the disease remains low, data showed on Monday.

According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 111,312 people were diagnosed with the disease in 2020, a 15 percent increase from 96,764 in 2016.

“In the Korean population, the prevalence of Parkinson's disease has been steadily increasing due to the rapid increase in the elderly population,” the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The total medical expenses of the disease imposed on individuals, families and the Korean government amounted to 548.2 billion won ($415.3 million) in 2020, a 25.3 percent increase from 2016.

As the disease causes difficulties in walking and talking, patients suffer from a low quality of life. “According to related studies, Parkinson's disease patients had a lower quality of life overall, 14 percent lower than those with stroke,” the center said.

The lack of awareness and knowledge of the disease is considered one of the main barriers to early diagnosis and optimal care for affected patients. Although experts are becoming more aware of the symptoms of the disease than before, misinformation and a lack of understanding of the disease delays treatment.

“Diagnosis and treatment are often delayed due to being confused with other diseases that have similar symptoms,” an official from the center.

The center plans to help patients make self-assessments of their condition via the smartphone app, "Doctor Parkinson's." It also plans to publish the booklet, “Self-workout at home program for Parkinson's disease patients,” and distribute it to large university hospitals.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. The exact cause of most cases are unknown but it is believed to be inherited or involve interactions between genetics, the environment and social factors. Tremors in the hands, arms, legs, jaw or head, muscle stiffness, slow movement, slurred speech and impaired balance are the typical symptoms of the disease. It is considered a terminal illness, but treatments and lifestyle changes can help patients improve their symptoms and reduce their risk of complications, according to experts.

World Parkinson's Day on April 11 is designed to raise public awareness of the disease.