 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher ahead of US inflation data release

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 09:54       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 09:54
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, as investors await the US consumer prices data due later this week that will give them a clue on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 13.08 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,503.49 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The March consumer price index is set be released Wednesday. Investors expect the data will offer them an idea as to whether the Fed will maintain its tough interest rate hikes or signal an end to the tight monetary policy.

The US jobs report, released Friday, showed that nonfarm payrolls slowed last month from a month earlier and came below the market expectations, indicating the economy is cooling.

The US stock markets were closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

In Seoul, major tech and auto large-caps drove up the Kospi. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics climbed 0.8 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution rose more than 2 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.4 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings soared around 5 percent.

IT stocks traded lower, with internet portal provider Naver slipping nearly 1 percent and platform giant Kakao falling 1.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,317.40 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.7 won from Friday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114