Police tracking down writer of internet message threatening to kill Yoon

Police are tracking down the writer of an internet message threatening to kill President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Monday.

In the message posted on an online community Sunday night, the writer claimed he or she brought a pistol with cryptocurrency and threatened to "kill the president to save the country." The photo of a pistol was included in the message.

Police in the central city of Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, were tracing the Internet Protocol address of the posting to identify the writer, officials said. (Yonhap)