 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Remains of independence fighter due home Monday

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2023 - 11:29       Updated : Apr 9, 2023 - 11:32
This photo, taken on March 29, 2019, shows the grave of Korean Independence fighter Hwang Ki-hwan at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on March 29, 2019, shows the grave of Korean Independence fighter Hwang Ki-hwan at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York. (Yonhap)

The remains of a Korean independence fighter who had been buried in New York are on their way home from the United States, the veterans ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, the remains of Hwang Ki-hwan, who had been laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York, are scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 9 a.m. Monday.

Veterans Minister Park Min-shik will receive the remains at the airport, the ministry said.

Following a repatriation ceremony, the ministry will then inter Hwang's remains at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul.

Born in Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, now in North Korea, in 1886, Hwang moved to the United States in 1904 and volunteered to fight for the US during World War I.

After the war, he supported Korean representatives at the Paris Peace Conference in 1919 and took part in the independence movement against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

He died of heart disease in New York in 1923. April 17 marks the centennial anniversary of his passing.

The ministry had sought for the remains' return for a decade, but the New York cemetery demanded a local court's approval due to the absence of Hwang's family members.

The cemetery finally reached an agreement on the remains' relocation in January after persuasion from the ministry and South Korea's Consulate General in New York, according to the ministry.

The popular 2018 TV series "Mr. Sunshine" featured a protagonist inspired by Hwang. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114