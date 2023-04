Correction

In its first edition on April 7 The Korea Herald erroneously edited the article "Korea’s Treasury bond market to take big leap through WGBI inclusion" contributed by Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-dae to say that that "2030" will be a milestone year for the nation’s treasury bond market to take another big leap. It should have read "2023." We regret the error. — Ed.

By Park Han-na ( hnpark@heraldcorp.com