 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Easter festivities return to Gwanghwamun; visitors advised of traffic restrictions

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 18:17       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 18:17
A poster for the 2023 Easter Parade in Seoul on April 9, 2023.
A poster for the 2023 Easter Parade in Seoul on April 9, 2023.

The 2023 Easter Parade is returning to Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Sunday for the first time in three years, prompting the city to enforce traffic control in the vicinity.

Organized by the National Council of Churches in Korea, the parade will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities such as a stamp tour; calligraphy; old-fashioned children's games that used to be played in neighborhood alleys such as "tuho" (throwing arrows into a barrel), "ttakji chigi" (a game involving throwing paper squares on the ground to hit each other), "sabang chigi" (hopscotch) and "paengi chigi" (top spinning); face painting, a claw-grabbing machine and instant self-service photos; along with street performances at Gwanghwamun Square's Yukjo Yard and Open Songhyeon Green Square. The interactive booths and events for all ages will be open from 10.a.m.

To prepare for the event, Seoul will restrict traffic in both directions on Sejong-daero from midnight to 10 p.m. on the 9th, with additional lane closures on Hyoja-ro up to Hyoja-dong Samgeori, and between Sajik-ro and Saemunan-ro from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Two lanes on Sejong-dae-ro from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza will also be closed, and all lanes on Mugyo-ro from the Jongno-gu Office Entrance intersection to Cheonggyecheon Mojeon Bridge will be intermittently closed from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bus routes on Sejong-dae-ro will be redirected, and nearby city bus stops will be closed during the parade. Bus passengers heading to the Jongno area should get off at a nearby stop and walk or take the subway. Bus riders can refer to detour information at bus stops and on buses.

The city and the Easter Parade Secretariat will establish safety control lines using fences and rubber cones to ensure pedestrian safety. They will also deploy safety officers for supervision.

Choi Kyung-ju, head of the Seoul Culture Division, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Various programs will be held around Gwanghwamun for Easter, and we hope that families can relish their time in festivities together."



By Moon Joon-hyun (ethan_moon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114