Easter festivities return to Gwanghwamun; visitors advised of traffic restrictions

The 2023 Easter Parade is returning to Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Sunday for the first time in three years, prompting the city to enforce traffic control in the vicinity.

Organized by the National Council of Churches in Korea, the parade will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities such as a stamp tour; calligraphy; old-fashioned children's games that used to be played in neighborhood alleys such as "tuho" (throwing arrows into a barrel), "ttakji chigi" (a game involving throwing paper squares on the ground to hit each other), "sabang chigi" (hopscotch) and "paengi chigi" (top spinning); face painting, a claw-grabbing machine and instant self-service photos; along with street performances at Gwanghwamun Square's Yukjo Yard and Open Songhyeon Green Square. The interactive booths and events for all ages will be open from 10.a.m.

To prepare for the event, Seoul will restrict traffic in both directions on Sejong-daero from midnight to 10 p.m. on the 9th, with additional lane closures on Hyoja-ro up to Hyoja-dong Samgeori, and between Sajik-ro and Saemunan-ro from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Two lanes on Sejong-dae-ro from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza will also be closed, and all lanes on Mugyo-ro from the Jongno-gu Office Entrance intersection to Cheonggyecheon Mojeon Bridge will be intermittently closed from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bus routes on Sejong-dae-ro will be redirected, and nearby city bus stops will be closed during the parade. Bus passengers heading to the Jongno area should get off at a nearby stop and walk or take the subway. Bus riders can refer to detour information at bus stops and on buses.

The city and the Easter Parade Secretariat will establish safety control lines using fences and rubber cones to ensure pedestrian safety. They will also deploy safety officers for supervision.

Choi Kyung-ju, head of the Seoul Culture Division, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Various programs will be held around Gwanghwamun for Easter, and we hope that families can relish their time in festivities together."