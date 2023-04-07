 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Fitch upgrades outlook on Hyundai Card to positive, affirms at BBB

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:52       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:52

Hyundai Card said on Friday that global rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on the Hyundai Motor Group's credit card unit to positive from stable while retaining its credit rating at BBB.

It is the card company's first revision from the ratings firm in 11 years, as its rating and outlook had stayed at BBB stable since July 2012.

In a rating action commentary released on March 30, Fitch attributed the rating upgrade mainly to Hyundai Motor Group -- the parent company of Hyundai Card.

“The positive outlook on the long-term issuer default rating mainly reflects the parent's improving capacity to provide support with an enhanced product mix and strengthened market position,” it said.

Fitch said that the credit card operator, which held a 17 percent market share, is a “strategically important subsidiary” of the carmaker that finances the majority of total credit-card purchases of autos sold by Hyundai Motor and its smaller subsidiary Kia in the domestic market.

Fitch also revised the Outlook on South Korea-based Hyundai Motor and Kia to positive from stable, while keeping their ratings at BBB+.

The outlook revision reflected the automakers’ solid business profile, including large scale, geographical diversification and continued strength in several major markets and segments, it said.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114