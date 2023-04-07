 Back To Top
National

Wildfire victims get option to delay military service

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 16:51       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 16:51

A chopper sprays water on a hill in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday, where a wildfire has continued for the third day. (Yonhap)
A chopper sprays water on a hill in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday, where a wildfire has continued for the third day. (Yonhap)

Those affected by recent wildfires can postpone their military service, the Military Manpower Administration announced Friday.

The option is open to residents of areas designated as special disaster zones due to the fires, and individuals who suffered losses or those with families affected by wildfires.

The special disaster zones include Hongseong-gun, Geumsan-gun, Dangjin-si, Boryeong-si, and Buyeo-gun in South Chungcheong Province, Seo-gu in Daejeon, Okcheon-gun in North Chungcheong Province, Suncheon and Hampyeong-gun in South Jeolla Province and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province.

The postponement applies to the victims who have received a call-up notice for a physical examination, active service and alternative service enlistment, or military reserve training.

The application period ends 60 days from the physical examination or the call-up date.

Fire victims who are called up to reserve training will be exempted from this year’s training if they submit a damage confirmation certificate issued by their local government.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
