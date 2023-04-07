 Back To Top
National

Man to be rewarded for foiling apparent kidnapping attempt

By No Kyung-min
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 14:04
(123rf)
(123rf)

Gwangju's Bukbu Police Station announced Thursday it would reward a man for thwarting a kidnapping attempt, .

The man, a 42-year old identified only by the surname Lee, will be rewarded with 1 million won ($760), for deterring a kidnapper from taking a 9-year-old girl.

After witnessing a man approaching a young girl on April 2 at 5:15 p.m., Lee asked them what their relationship was. The man said that he was her cousin and hurriedly left the scene with the young girl.

Lee, however, kept following them asking questions about the young girl’s family members’ information. The suspect eventually confessed and was arrested on charges of attempted child abduction. However, the suspect insisted that he had innocent motives.

The police plan to reward Lee with a letter of appreciation and reward money on April 10.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
