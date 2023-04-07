 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Middle schoolers assault and rob classmate for gambling money

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 13:59       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 14:01

A group of middle school students in Sejong City has been accused of repeatedly assaulting and robbing a classmate to finance their online gambling.

The gang reportedly stole amounts between 2,000 to 20,000 won from the victim on 20 occasions between December and the end of March. Two of the accused students sent threatening messages demanding money from the victim.

The victim's parents claim their son was coerced into providing his bank account number, which the alleged bullies used to receive rewards for signing up to gambling sites.

The victim could not endure the physical abuse and humiliation, leading him to seek psychological treatment.

The parents have hired a lawyer and plan to file a police report against the accused students.

In response, the Sejong City Office of Education convened a meeting of the Reconciliation Mediation Support Group to explore possible resolutions between the parties involved. If they fail to come to terms, a school violence committee will decide how to address the students' actions.



By Moon Joon-hyun (ethan_moon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114