National

US congressional leaders say Yoon's address will provide vision for future of alliance

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 09:35       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 09:35
President Yoon Suk Yeol (6th from left) poses for a photo with members of a US congressional delegation at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Presidential office)

WASHINGTON -- US congressional leaders have invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to address a joint session of Congress, noting it will provide an opportunity to share his vision for the future of US-South Korea alliance, an invitation letter to Yoon released Thursday showed.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also said the historic event will highlight the progress made by the allied countries over the years.

Yoon's office earlier said the president has been invited to address a joint session of the US Congress on April 27, one day after he will hold a bilateral summit with President Joe Biden.

"The relationship between the United States and the Republic of Korea is one of great importance and significance," says the letter, also signed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"Your leadership has been instrumental in strengthening this partnership, and we believe the Joint Meeting would provide a platform for you to share your vision for the future of the US-Korea alliance and to highlight the progress that has been made in recent years," it adds.

The South Korean president is set to make a state visit to the US from April 24, becoming the first South Korean president to do so in 12 years. He will be the first South Korean head of state to address a joint session of the US Congress since 2013.

The congressional leaders also noted that Yoon's trip to the US will highlight the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance.

"With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between our two countries, it is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of our partnership and reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity and global peace," they said. (Yonhap)

