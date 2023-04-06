 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM urges more efforts to win public support for Japan policy, veto of grain act

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 11:15
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a policy coordination meeting with related ministers to discuss major pending issues at the government office complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a policy coordination meeting with related ministers to discuss major pending issues at the government office complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday stressed the need for the government to step up efforts to broaden public support for its push to mend relations with Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to veto a controversial revision to the Grain Management Act.

The measures have been taken "only for the people and national interest," he said at the outset of a policy coordination meeting with ministers.

During an interpellation session at the National Assembly earlier this week, Han faced a barrage of strong criticism from opposition lawmakers, especially over the Yoon administration's plan to compensate some Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor via a Seoul-based public foundation, instead of direct involvement by Japanese firms that lost in related lawsuits.

The main opposition Democratic Party also decried Yoon's veto of the revision bill requiring the government to purchase surplus rice.

The prime minister asked relevant ministries to "pay special attention to public communication" so that the purpose of the government's policies "won't be misrepresented and misunderstood by the public."

Han, meanwhile, called for thorough public safety checks, mentioning the collapse of a bridge in Bundang, just southeast of Seoul, the previous day that left one killed and another injured.

Regarding South Korea's drive to foster its bio-health sector, he emphasized the importance of training related manpower.

To that effect, he added, the government plans to train 110,000 professionals in the field over the next five years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114