 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ruling party leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 11:12       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 11:12
Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon speaks in a party meeting at the National Assembly Thursday. (Yonhap)
Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon speaks in a party meeting at the National Assembly Thursday. (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon on Thursday proposed that the number of lawmakers be reduced by at least 30 starting in next year's general elections.

Kim made the remarks as the National Assembly is set to launch a Whole House Committee meeting for the first time in 20 years next week to discuss possible reform measures for the country's election policy.

The Assembly currently consists of 300 seats, with the main opposition Democratic Party and the People Power Party holding 169 and 115 seats, respectively.

"We shall not forget that the authority of lawmakers has been entrusted by the people," Kim said. "The people are demanding that the number of lawmakers should be reduced."

Noting that the Constitution stipulates the number of lawmakers as 200 people or more, Kim said that a discussion is needed on whether the current 300-seat system is necessary.

A survey of 1,001 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from March 21-23 showed that 57 percent called for reducing the number of lawmakers, while 30 percent said the status quo is sufficient and 9 percent said more seats are needed.

About 70 percent of the respondents in their 50s or older, as well as those who were supporters of the People Power Party, said that the number of lawmakers should be reduced, while those in their 40s or identified themselves as politically progressive tend to agree to adding more seats, the pollster said.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114