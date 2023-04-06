 Back To Top
National

US working with allies, partners to supply ammunition to Ukraine, also backfill US stockpile: Pentagon

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 09:18       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 09:18

\

Deputy Press Secretary for the Department of Defense Sabrina Singh is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday. (US Department of Defense)
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to help Ukraine secure ammunition for use in its war with Russia but also to replenish its own stockpiles, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.

The spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, however, declined to comment when asked if ammunition secured from South Korea would be supplied to Ukraine.

"We are, of course, focused on our military readiness and our stocks and that's why we have a whole division here focused on our acquisitions and continuing to contract to not only supply Ukraine but to also backfill our own stocks," the deputy spokesperson for the Department of Defense told a daily press briefing.

"We know that ammunition is something that is one of Ukraine's priorities, so we are going to continue to work with our partners and allies to give them what they need on the battlefield but also maintaining our own military readiness," she added.

The US earlier purchased a significant amount of munitions from South Korean defense companies, while Seoul said they will only be used to backfill US stockpiles in an attempt to avoid getting directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Pentagon spokesperson insisted that the US can choose to use or move its stockpile.

"I'm not going to get into more specifics," she said when asked if the ammunition purchased from South Korea can be sent to Ukraine.

Singh, however, added, "We, of course, have stocks all around the world that we can pull from and choose to use and move when we decide to." (Yonhap)

