[Herald Review] 'Phantom of the Opera' makes strong return after long wait

BUSAN -- While "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show on Broadway, is set to say its final goodbyes with its last performance on April 16, South Korea's production of the show made a strong comeback in Busan last week.

The local production kept fans waiting for 13 years, while supporters of veteran actor Cho Seung-woo, who has a reputation for creating memorable characters, had been eagerly anticipating his new role for over seven years.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's music, featuring unforgettable songs like "Think of Me," "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You," forms a strong foundation that supports the theatrical work. However, if the music were the only factor, it alone would not have made the adaptation of Gaston Leroux's 1910 French novel so special.

Set in the Paris Opera House, the musical tells the story of a talented but disfigured composer known only as "the Phantom," who becomes obsessed with a young soprano named Christine Daae.

In addition to 220 costumes newly created for the latest production, the elaborate and innovative set design for "The Phantom of the Opera" re-creates not only the grand stage of the Paris Opera House and Christine's dressing room, but also the phantom's underground lair and lake. While some of the pyrotechnics were less effective, the use of trap doors and other special effects that allowed the Phantom to appear and disappear out of nowhere created a sense of magic and mystery that has made the musical a beloved classic.

One of the most iconic elements of "The Phantom of the Opera" is the 1-ton chandelier hanging above the audience, which falls from the ceiling at the climax of the show. Another unforgettable moment is when the actors descend into the underground lair using a trapdoor and a moving platform. The stage also transforms into an underground lake which the Phantom and Christine cross on a boat in another memorable scene.