Fervor for World Expo continues

A flower display adorned with posters promoting the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo is exhibited in front of Busan Station, Wednesday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)

BUSAN -- Busan Station was full of anticipation and aspiration for the World Expo on Wednesday.

To celebrate the visit of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation, the station was decorated with colorful banners and posters, expressing the country’s wish to host the event.

"Things have definitely changed around here. I see so many banners related to promoting expo on public transportation and street lamps. I also often saw cheerleaders and dance teams performing to promote the country’s bid to host the World Expo on the streets," said Baek, a woman in her 40s who said she had lived in Busan all her life.

"Also, speakers on the streets are playing Lee Moo-jin's expo cheering song. It kind of feels like the year 2002, when the country was hyped up about the World Cup," she said.

Busan, famous as a leisure and vacation destination, was the first modern trade port that linked Korea and the world. The city had only 3,300 people when it first opened up to the world after the Japan-Korea Treaty of 1876, but it had to embrace over 1 million refugees during the 1950s as a consequence of the Korean War.

The city is now the second-largest city in South Korea, as well as one of the most popular places in Korea for tourism. It is also the venue of several international events like the Busan International Film Festival.

"I've been traveling Busan for four days, and there were placards and banners everywhere. I could see the people's will to host the event. You can't miss it!" said Edwin, a Dutch traveler in Korea for a vacation.

"Other cities such as Riyadh, Rome and Odesa are strong candidates indeed, but Busan does have its strengths. It is a wonderful city. I wish Busan and Korea good luck," he said.

Another foreign traveler who said he was traveling around the country said he could also feel the nation's passion to host the World Expo.

“When I was in Myeong-dong last week, I saw booths in Gwanghwamun promoting Busan Expo. I did not know what Busan Expo was at first, but got interested as I planned on coming to Busan next. When I arrived at Busan, I saw even more promotional contents related to Busan Expo everywhere I went," said Li from China.

"I could feel the nation’s sincere wish to host the event, and after looking around the (Busan) city, I really liked the place -- and I think this will be a good place to hold the World Expo,” he said.

Busan citizens were also excited about the possibility of hosting one of the grandest international events in the world.

"Yesterday, when I was working my shift, I thought I was going deaf with the cheering that the citizens gave to the members of BIE. I thought some sort of K-pop idol group was making their entrance to Busan station," said Lee, a part-time worker at a bakery in Busan Station.

"Busan citizens, including me, seem to be very excited about having the country host the World Expo. I have never seen such a crowd in Busan Station during the two years I worked here," she said.

Another citizen said if the country could host the World Expo, the event could be a solution to the population decline the city had suffered for decades.

"I am sincerely wishing for Busan to be able to host the World Expo, since the event could work as a solution for lessening 'the Seoulization' that the country is currently going through," said Kim Goo-hyun, a Busan citizen in his 50s.

"The regional difference is too steep in this country, and every young people are leaving Busan to get jobs in Seoul. If we get to host the World Expo, I expect that Busan can become a second Seoul, attract many people and contribute to the population decline the city is suffering from," he said.

Lee Soon-ja, a woman in her 70s, also showed expectation toward the possible grand festival in her hometown.

“Busan is mostly about marine and fisheries industries, but with big events, I hope Busan's local marine-related products can be publicized to the world,” said Lee.