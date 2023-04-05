Thinking out of the box: Walter Cho’s leadership shines in crisis

Amid prolonged lockdowns and closed borders, the COVID-19 pandemic had been particularly brutal on the aviation sector. But Korean Air, the nation’s flag carrier, was a rare case that turned the crisis into a blessing under the leadership of CEO Walter Cho.

In November 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was rampant around the world, Korean Air announced a bid of 1.8 trillion won ($1.37 billion) to acquire its crosstown rival Asiana Airlines, paving the way for it to become the largest airline in Northeast Asia. While global rivals were cutting flights on reduced travelers, Korean Air was the first to transform passenger planes for cargo shipping, offsetting pandemic losses.

In Korea’s unique chaebol management system, Cho was the only person who could make these risky but sustainable decisions, and he proved himself right, according to Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.

The eldest son of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho took the helm at the flagship aviation unit in 2019 following his charismatic father’s death.

“Cho, after his ascension to the top seat at Hanjin Kal (Korean Air’s parent company), has put his neck on the line to lead the company, cementing long-term growth, as opposed to other companies that change CEOs who tend to focus more on short-term goals,” Kim said.

Despite pandemic disruptions, the company posted record sales of 13.4 trillion won last year, a 53 percent jump from a year earlier. Operating profits almost doubled to 1.8 trillion won.

Fighting pandemic disruptions

Air cargo is usually transported using the storage compartment in the belly of an airplane. Despite a surge in air shipping during the pandemic years, airline companies struggled to meet demand because of reduced passenger flights.

On March 2020, the Korean Air CEO convened an emergency meeting and said: “If we use empty passenger aircraft, we could expand cargo shipping business while cutting back on airplanes’ stayover costs.”

The company immediately transformed 16 passenger airplanes into cargo transport carriers by detaching all the seats to make room to carry an additional 10 tons of cargo compared to regular cargo planes.

The shipment items ranged from industrial goods such as semiconductors and automotive parts to medicines and fine art.

“Many low-cost carriers also followed our footsteps and launched similar services,” said a Korean Air official on condition of anonymity, touting his company was the first among its rivals to do so. “Despite higher fees, many clients chose our brand which has decades-old know-how in cargo shipping.”

Cho’s “out-of-the-box thinking” gained recognition globally. In February this year, he was named the top aviation leader of the year by global aviation magazine Air Transport World, one of the top honors within the aviation industry.

“Since taking the helm at Korean Air in 2019, Walter Cho has rapidly gained a worldwide reputation for industry vision and dynamic management. His nimble and out-of-the-box thinking, particularly with regard to airline partnerships – especially the transpacific joint venture with Delta Air Lines – and the company’s cargo business, made Korean Air stronger than ever through the worst times of the pandemic,” the magazine said.

“As chair of the SkyTeam global alliance board and a member of the IATA board of governors, Mr. Cho has emerged as an excellent leader at Korean Air and across the industry.”