 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Breaking] 1 killed, 1 hurt as Bundang bridge gives way

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 11:50       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 11:50
The collapsed part of Jeongjagyo, a bridge in Songnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The collapsed part of Jeongjagyo, a bridge in Songnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Part of a bridge in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, collapsed, killing one pedestrian and leaving another in critical condition, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The two were reportedly on the bridge, Jeongjagyo, when the part of the bridge supporting the sidewalk gave way.

Both fell into the stream below, according to reports.

A woman in her 40s was found dead while a man in his 20s was transferred to a hospital nearby but is reportedly in critical condition.

The police are investigating the cause of the incident. Local reports say the bridge collapsed as waterpipe underneath was damaged due to heavy rain that fell overnight.

Built in 1993, Jeongjagyo has walkways on both sides of the road.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114