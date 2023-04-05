[Breaking] 1 killed, 1 hurt as Bundang bridge gives way

The collapsed part of Jeongjagyo, a bridge in Songnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Part of a bridge in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, collapsed, killing one pedestrian and leaving another in critical condition, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The two were reportedly on the bridge, Jeongjagyo, when the part of the bridge supporting the sidewalk gave way.

Both fell into the stream below, according to reports.

A woman in her 40s was found dead while a man in his 20s was transferred to a hospital nearby but is reportedly in critical condition.

The police are investigating the cause of the incident. Local reports say the bridge collapsed as waterpipe underneath was damaged due to heavy rain that fell overnight.

Built in 1993, Jeongjagyo has walkways on both sides of the road.