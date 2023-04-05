 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases inch up amid growing mask-free activities

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:02       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:02

A man sits in front of a coronavirus testing center at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A man sits in front of a coronavirus testing center at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea posted an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, as a rise in unmasked gatherings increased amid warmer weather, data showed Wednesday.

The country reported 14,465 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,871,740, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The Wednesday tally was up from the 13,375 reported the previous day and the 13,127 reported a week ago, in a gradual increase of virus infections.

The figure hit the highest Wednesday figure since Feb. 15.

The KDCA added seven more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,296.

The number of critically ill patients came to 126, down from the previous day's 132.

Health authorities are closely monitoring daily virus caseloads as outdoor leisure activities have risen across the country, with most health restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation, having been lifted. (Yonhap)

