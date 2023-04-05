 Back To Top
National

S. Korean police, FBI chiefs discuss tighter cooperation on cybercrime, antiterrorism

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 09:34
The National Police Agency of South Korea (Yonhap)
The National Police Agency of South Korea (Yonhap)

South Korea's police chief has met with the head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and discussed ways to tighten cooperation to jointly deal with cybercrime, terrorism and other security matters, the police here said Wednesday.

In the meeting held on Tuesday at the FBI headquarters in Washington, Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun of the National Police Agency and FIB Director Christopher Wray also discussed personnel exchanges and education cooperation to strengthen their forces, the police said.

"Through firm solidarity and cooperation between the two agencies, we would be able to undercut and thwart threats we face," Yoon was quoted as saying in the meeting.

Yoon is visiting Washington as part of his two-nation trip at the invitation of the Canadian police and the FBI. He is set to return home on Thursday. (Yonhap)

