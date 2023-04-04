'Busan's take on sustainable future will be different'

The southeastern port city of Busan plans to seek detailed and meaningful solutions for global warming if it were to host the World Expo 2030.

The city has already picked "Sustainable Living with Nature" as one of its World Expo subtopics, and has decided to build eco-friendly transport infrastructure connecting the potential World Expo site to the city’s central area.

“No World Expo throughout history had dealt with climate change issues," said Cho You-jang, director general of 2030 Expo Bid Promotion Headquarters under the Busan Metropolitan Government.

"Other candidates also talk about climate change, but the story to be told by South Korea will be different and more meaningful," he said, noting that the success story of a war-torn, impoverished nation becoming a developed country in less than a half of a century will inspire many developing countries looking for ways to grow sustainably.

The year 2030 will be a critical time for humankind, the city said, citing a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published last month. The panel warned that climate disasters will become unstoppable if proper actions are not taken to reduce greenhouse gases. The panel also said greenhouse gas emissions should be cut by 43 percent by 2030 from the 2019 level to prevent disasters from happening.

The city government said Busan is ready to show off its capacity in the fight against climate change. The municipality plans to use all eco-friendly materials and building methods for buildings, along with eco-friendly infrastructure and transportation networks.

Under the plan, the city government plans to deploy self-driving buses powered by hydrogen to connect passengers from airports and bus terminals to the World Expo site. Other eco-friendly methods of transportation include hydrogen trams and hydrogen-electric boats.

In addition, the city plans to introduce a floating island on the North Port of Busan, the proposed World Expo site. It will be the world's first prototype of a sustainable floating island, capable of recycling energy, food and water without destroying the marine ecosystem.

In November 2021, the city government signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN Habitat Settlements Program and Oceanix, a US company that designs sustainable cities, to build the project. Regardless of whether its World Expo bid proves to be successful, the city aims to complete the design of the floating island by 2026 and start construction in the following year.

The strength of Busan is in its weather, Cho of the city government also pointed out.

"If Busan hosts the 2030 World Expo, the event will be held for six months from May to October, when the weather is nice and warm," he said. "It will be perfect timing for visitors to feel the port city's charm."