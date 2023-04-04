 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

New national security adviser hopes for close communication with US counterpart

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 09:17       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 09:17
New National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)
New National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong voiced hope for close communication with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, as they held their first phone conversation since Cho took office last week, the presidential office said Tuesday.

During Monday's call, Cho noted that the two countries' National Security Councils have maintained close communication and cooperation in the process of restoring the South Korea-US alliance since the inauguration of the Yoon administration.

He also "expressed hope to continue to closely communicate at every level, given that the two countries' foreign affairs and national security authorities have been preparing for the South Korea-US summit in close consultation, and suggested he and National Security Adviser Sullivan consult frequently for the development of South Korea-US relations as global and comprehensive strategic allies," the presidential office said.

The summit is scheduled to take place April 26 during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Washington.

Sullivan expressed his deep gratitude to Cho for greatly contributing to strengthening the South Korea-US relationship as Seoul's ambassador to the United States.

Cho was the ambassador until last week, when he was appointed by Yoon to replace Kim Sung-han as the national security adviser.

Sullivan also said he "hopes to closely communicate with National Security Adviser Cho to further strengthen the solid South Korea-US alliance, starting with President Yoon's successful upcoming state visit to the United States this month, based on the trust and friendship they have built so far," the presidential office said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114