Soongsil Univ. GTEP project team at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023

Soongsil University said Monday that its GTEP project team participated in Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023.

The Glocal Trade Experts incubating Program is organized by the Ministry of Industry and operated by the Korea International Trade Association. Every year, they pick undergraduate students interested in trade and immerse them in trade practice and export marketing activities.

Students from Soongsil university have been selected for the GTEP for the past 16 years and they have participated in many domestic and international trade fairs, receiving high evaluations for their marketing activities.

This year, seven students from Soongsil University's GTEP project team led by advisor Cho Seung-ho participated in Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 with three companies: Chamos Cosmetics, Banobagi Cosmetics, and Paket Cosmetics. The students provided assistance to the companies through interpretation, export counseling and marketing.

Students Kim Ga-hyun and Gil Young-eun of the GTEP project team who supported Chamos cosmetics by introducing its products, such as foot peeling packs and mask packs, said “During the exhibition, we could experience a lot through various meetings and consultation processes with buyers.”

Students Park Ho-heum, Lee Young-seo and Choi Soo-bin of the GTEP project team, who introduced Paket Cosmetics' main products, communicated with more than 400 buyers at the exhibition. “Participating in the exhibition was a good opportunity to understand global cosmetics trends, and we want to participate in other exhibitions to expand our knowledge further,” they said.

Meanwhile, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is regarded as one of the influential global events in the beauty industry. Since 1967, it has established its place as a mediator between beauty companies and new markets for more than 50 years. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 was held from March 16 to 18, and more than 2,900 companies and brands from 64 countries participated.