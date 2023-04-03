 Back To Top
National

Police to crackdown on crimes against foreigners until July

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 15:46       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 15:46

Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, on March 27. (Yonhap)
Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, on March 27. (Yonhap)

The Korean National Police Agency on Monday announced a crackdown on crimes targeting foreign nationals, such as fraud, gambling, robbery and other violent crime.

The crackdown will run until July 2.

“While the number of illegal immigrants reached the highest last year, the main target of crimes against foreigners has been illegal immigrants. Since crimes against illegal immigrants are expected to increase, the police have decided to protect them through this intensive crackdown,” the police said.

According to the Justice Ministry, about 411,000 foreign nationals are in Korea illegally as of last year. It was the first time that the number exceeded 400,000.

Considering the fact that the main target of international crimes happening in Korea is undocumented residents, the police have decided to actively utilize the "exemption system from the duty to notify (immigration authorities) of illegal immigrant crime victims."

During the crackdown, police will be exempted from the requirement to report people found to be in Korea illegally to the Korea Immigration Service, allowing them to report crimes and receive help without it leading to their deportation.

Recently, 41 foreign nationals were arrested in South Gyeongsang Province on suspicion of smuggling drugs by international mail and distributing them to foreign workers.

Also, 93 people, including foreigners who rented plastic houses and operated them as illegal gambling houses, were arrested.

“The police plan to form a joint investigation team to respond swiftly to those crimes,” an official from the police said.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
