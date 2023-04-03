 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Treasure's Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 14:42       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 14:42
This image circulating on Twitter, purportedly taken by a spectator, shows Yoon Jae-hyun, a member of Treasure, on fire during a gig in Bankgok on April 2. He later confirmed that he suffered only minor burns to his hand.
This image circulating on Twitter, purportedly taken by a spectator, shows Yoon Jae-hyun, a member of Treasure, on fire during a gig in Bankgok on April 2. He later confirmed that he suffered only minor burns to his hand.

Yoon Jae-hyuk, a member of the K-pop boy band Treasure, suffered burns to his hand while performing on stage in Bangkok, according to local news reports on Monday.

The incident occurred during the act’s concert, held on April 2 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in the Thai capital city, with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

According to footage and pictures circulating on YouTube and social media, in the middle of the band’s performance, stage equipment near Yoon suddenly malfunctioned and burst into flames, causing his clothes to catch on fire. He quickly moved away from the flames and extinguished the fire on his pants.

He immediately left the stage to receive first-aid treatment and returned with a large Band-Aid on his hand.

After the concert, Yoon told his fans via a livestream, "Don't worry too much. I applied medicine. I'm okay.”

Treasure, composed of 10 members, debuted in 2020 under the K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment with the single “The First Step: Chapter One.” Its second EP, “The Second Step: Chapter Two,” was released in November last year.

The Bangkok concert was part of the act’s seven-city Asia tour that kicked off in March.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114