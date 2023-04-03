Treasure's Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert

This image circulating on Twitter, purportedly taken by a spectator, shows Yoon Jae-hyun, a member of Treasure, on fire during a gig in Bankgok on April 2. He later confirmed that he suffered only minor burns to his hand.

Yoon Jae-hyuk, a member of the K-pop boy band Treasure, suffered burns to his hand while performing on stage in Bangkok, according to local news reports on Monday.

The incident occurred during the act’s concert, held on April 2 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in the Thai capital city, with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

According to footage and pictures circulating on YouTube and social media, in the middle of the band’s performance, stage equipment near Yoon suddenly malfunctioned and burst into flames, causing his clothes to catch on fire. He quickly moved away from the flames and extinguished the fire on his pants.

He immediately left the stage to receive first-aid treatment and returned with a large Band-Aid on his hand.

After the concert, Yoon told his fans via a livestream, "Don't worry too much. I applied medicine. I'm okay.”

Treasure, composed of 10 members, debuted in 2020 under the K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment with the single “The First Step: Chapter One.” Its second EP, “The Second Step: Chapter Two,” was released in November last year.

The Bangkok concert was part of the act’s seven-city Asia tour that kicked off in March.