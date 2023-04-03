 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, US, Japan to hold maritime drills involving USS Nimitz carrier

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 09:44       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 09:44
This photo, taken on last Monday, shows the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier engaging in drills with the South Korean Navy in waters south of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on last Monday, shows the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier engaging in drills with the South Korean Navy in waters south of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to kick off a trilateral naval exercise, involving an American aircraft carrier, in waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid joint efforts to reinforce deterrence against growing North Korean threats.

The two-day anti-submarine and search-and-rescue exercise, featuring the USS Nimitz carrier, will take place in the international waters south of the southern island of Jeju.

The joint maneuvers followed Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week and the test of the underwater nuclear attack drone Haeil days earlier.

"It was arranged to enhance response capabilities of South Korea, the US and Japan against North Korea's advancing underwater threats, including from a submarine-launched ballistic missile," the ministry said in a press release.

The South deployed to the exercise its key destroyers, the Yulgok YiYi, Choe Yeong and Daejoyeong, as well as the Soyang combat support ship, while the US sent the carrier and two destroyers, USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Decatur. Japan mobilized the JS Umigiri destroyer.

USS Nimitz, a centerpiece of the US' naval power, trained bilaterally with the South Korean Navy last Monday and made a port call in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the following day.

The three countries last held trilateral anti-submarine drills last September. This week's search-and-rescue humanitarian drills among the three nations took place for the first time in seven years, according to the ministry.

This week's training highlighted tightening security cooperation among the US and its two Asian allies, which have seen their ties thaw in the wake of Seoul's solution to the thorny issue of compensation for victims of wartime forced labor. (Yonhap)

