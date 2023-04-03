Seoul shares open lower despite slowing inflation data

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Monday, bucking gains on Wall Street last week, despite expectations that the Federal Reserve may slow down its monetary tightening mode after key inflation data showed signs of easing.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.93 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,472.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.7 percent

The personal consumption expenditure price index, an inflation gauge closely watched by the US central bank, rose at a slower-than-expected rate of 0.3 percent in February.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks declined across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. moved down 1.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 1 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1 percent.

Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 0.2 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. climbed 2 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. gained 1.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,310.6 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 8.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)