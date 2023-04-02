N. Korea refloats nuclear threat as S. Korea steps up joint drills

North Korea simulates nuclear attacks on South Korea and the US, using short-range ballistic missiles in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. (KCAN-Yonhap).

North Korea reiterated Sunday its warning to use nuclear weapons against South Korea is real as long as the South carries on with its annual military exercises with the US, calling it a “provocation” warranting a countermeasure.

In a dispatch by the North’s official Rodong Sinmun, North Korea blamed higher inter-Korean tension on an “obsession with war” that is now close to a climax as Seoul and Washington stage their largest amphibious landing drills in years.

The drills, the second half of the annual March drills involving computer simulations, were resumed following a five-year hiatus that had yielded scant progress on the North’s denuclearization. The exercises -- a “rehearsal for invasion” to Pyongyang but a “test for readiness” to Seoul and Washington -- end Monday, followed by three-way anti-submarine drills involving Japan, the other partner in a US-led coalition working on the North’s disarmament.

Sunday’s threat was no different from North Korea’s previous warnings, as the isolated country facing international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs has long tried to put the blame on the allies for it continuing missile launches.

For the first time, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un revealed the North’s nuclear warhead in person Tuesday, instructing the military to build an “exponentially bigger” nuclear arsenal, despite monthslong outreach for talks from South Korea and the US. Kim has said sanctions relief is a precondition for dialogue.

Analysts expect Pyongyang to double down on weapons tests for some time.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Department of Reunification Strategy Studies at Sejong Institute, said, “North Koreans will ramp up tension through mid-April at least,” referring to April 15, the “Day of the Sun,” when the country celebrates the birth of its late founder Kim Il-Sung.

North Korea already announced that it would launch a spy satellite by April, a plan many suspect to be a cover for further missile launches. A nuclear test is also a possibility. Pyongyang last conducted the test in 2017.

But some experts argue that a nuclear test should not be as alarming to South Korea and the US as the fact that North Korea has clearly demonstrated the “capability to mount multiple warheads on any weapons of their choice -- be it missiles or underwater drones.”

Calling the advance an immediate concern, Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said South Korean authorities should reevaluate North Korea’s undersea drones it says are capable of nuclear attacks on the allies. The Defense Ministry in Seoul has openly dismissed the latest weapon revealed this month, describing its effectiveness as “overblown.”