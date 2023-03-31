 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Blackpink's Jisoo eyes for million-seller with solo debut

Jisoo to tune in live on YouTube at 12 p.m. Friday

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 31, 2023 - 11:32       Updated : Mar 31, 2023 - 11:32
The D-day poster for Blackpink member Jisoo's solo debut single
The D-day poster for Blackpink member Jisoo's solo debut single "Me" (YG Entertainment)

Blackpink's Jisoo is expected to become a million-seller with her first solo single album "Me."

Jisoo officially debuts as a soloist musician on Friday with the album's release.

The package consists of two songs, the main track "Flower" and side track "All Eyes On Me."

According to Blackpink's label YG, the title "Me" has two meanings -- one refers to Jisoo herself, and the other refers to the Korean word for beauty. "Me" is an album that shows Jisoo's genuine colors and beauty, the label said.

Jisoo blooms as a soloist musician with the main track "Flower," which brings the emphasis on Jisoo's low, husky timbred voice. Her voice rings out deeply over an addictive and dreamy melody.

Just like the title, the B-side track "All Eyes On Me" draws attention to Jisoo's vocal prowess. Produced by YG's in-house producer Teddy Park, who has made songs for Blackpink since its debut, the song rolls out an upbeat tune characterized by real guitar and bass sounds peppered by choppy drum beats.

"Me" is set to be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Friday, along with the music video for "Flower." Ahead of the single's release, YG said that the music video has been produced with the biggest budget among all Blackpink music videos. The video, made fully with film cameras, is expected to show Jisoo's versatile and dynamic charms through its cinematic aesthetics, the label explained.

Meanwhile, Jisoo's debut single "Me" is set to become the first million-seller alum by a K-pop soloist. The album racked up 950,000 units in pre-order sales in just two weeks, with the number climbing to 1.3 million on Thursday, a day ahead of its official release.

Jisoo is the last member from Blackpink to come out solo, following Jennie, Rose and Lisa, who all broke numerous records on the global music charts and video platforms with their solo songs.

At 12 p.m. local time, Jisoo is set to tune in on Blackpink's YouTube channel to conduct a livestream countdown with fans.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114