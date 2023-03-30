[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jinhae Gunhangje Festival The Jinhae Gunhangje Festival is being held in areas near Jinhae Jungwon Rotary Intersection in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, from March 25 to April 3. Celebrating the beautiful display of 360,000 cherry trees in downtown Jinhae, various programs, including cultural performances, a military parade and maritime firework show are set to entertain the visitors. The highly anticipated cherry blossoms festival makes a return after a three-year break as most of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year. The event is open to people of all ages without any admission fees. More information can be found at www.jgfestival.or.kr.

Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival The Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival, which is scheduled to start on April 16, will run through May 8 at Cheongnamdae in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Once a private villa used by South Korea's presidents, Cheongnamdae opened to the public in 2003. Surrounded by spring flowers, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages with various sculptures, art paintings and wild flowers. Cheongnamdae is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed every Monday. Admission fees range from 3,000 won to 5,000 won for children, teenagers and adults. Online reservation is required. Updated information can be found at www.chnam.chungbuk.go.kr/index.do.

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at Songsanghyeon Plaza and Busan Citizen’s Park in Busan from April 28 to May 14. Sponsored by the Busan Buddhism Association, the annual festival offers visitors with an opportunity to experience Buddhist culture through many activities and hands-on experiences, including a lotus lantern-making program, temple food meals, or gongyang, and more. In celebration of Buddha’s birthday, various types of lotus lanterns are on display. The main highlights of the festival are the Grand Buddhist Ceremony and the Lotus Lantern Parade that draw many spectators regardless of their religious beliefs. More information can be found at www.bba48.or.kr.

Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival Welcoming spring, the Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival is set to start from April 8 to 16 at Eden Cherry Blossom Road in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The 1.2-kilometer cherry blossom tunnel features stage performances of classical and popular songs, a flea market of handmade things and local specialties throughout the festival. The festival makes a return after a three-year break as most of the remaining COVID-19 policies were lifted as of Monday. The event is open to people of all ages without any admission fees. More information can be found at www.olivestar.kr.