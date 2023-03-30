 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai E&C offers exclusive concierge services at apartments

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 15:59
Rendering of the Hillstate Sunhwa the Wise apartment complex (Hyundai E&C)
Rendering of the Hillstate Sunhwa the Wise apartment complex (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction will bring convenient concierge services to its Hillstate Sunhwa the Wise – a residential and commercial apartment complex in Daejeon.

The complex, with units now for sale by Hyundai E&C, stands 54 floors tall including underground floors and contains 851 medium-sized to large apartments.

In entering a partnership with the Dopda, a premium concierge service company, to offer premium services to residents of the apartment complex, Hyundai E&C aims to boost its value even further.

The hotel-quality services provided at Hillstate Sunhwa the Wise encompass basic services such as laundry as well as more specialized ones, like recommending agencies related to education and help with golfing.

The concierge services will be available at the complex for two years, after which residents themselves can continue using the service as they please, Hyundai E&C said.

“Homes that offer concierge services on top of basic features such as high-quality finishing materials and convenient location are gaining popularity in the market,” a real estate expert explained.

The Wise is also notable for its other programs, such as an indoor playground for children and community facilities that cater to residents’ diverse lifestyles.

In the complex’s vicinity are a wide array of stores, modes of public transportation, schools and more that provide a convenient and fulfilling living experience for residents. Just a short walk from Jungangro Station is Dunsan-dong, the center of education and administration in Daejeon.

“Amid the recent downturn of the real estate market, people are looking for homes with exceptional services that set them apart,” another expert said.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
