Temperature in Seoul to rise to 25 C on weekend

Warm and dry weather will continue until early next week, with wide daily temperature ranges, the weather forecaster said Thursday.

Due to the influence of high atmospheric pressure, clear and dry weather across the country will remain until around Tuesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. High pressure could mean weaker winds, causing the atmosphere to stagnate and raising the possibility of fine dust, it added.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees higher than the early April average. This weekend, the daytime temperature in Seoul will rise to 25 degrees Celsius, which is as warm as late May.

Although the temperature will rise significantly during the day, the mercury is forecast to drop drastically in the evening when heat escapes. Next week, the lowest daily temperature will fall to 6 C on April 8 in Seoul, the KMA's website forecast showed.

Rain is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the effects of a low pressure approaching from the West Sea. Wind will whip up waves around the coastal areas. Rain is expected to gradually expand across the country, starting with Jeju Island on Tuesday morning until early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry warning advisories have been issued throughout inland areas such as Seoul, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu and Gangwon Province as of Thursday afternoon.

As many spring flower festivals and outdoor activities are taking place nationwide, the KMA also cautioned against possible fires.