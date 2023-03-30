More green, less distractions

"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."

A quote from Minnie Aumonier, a 19th-century poet, still seems valid today, as can be seen at the Suncheon International Garden Expo, which opens Friday evening.

With the pandemic finally nearing its end, the Suncheonman International Garden Expo, which runs through Oct. 31, aims to attract 8 million visitors.

Launched in 2013, the initial plan of the exposition was to preserve the Suncheon Bay wetlands with the establishment of an eco-belt stretching across about 116 hectares.

This year, the city's objective has expanded to include the urban center as its gardens, covering a total 545 hectares. The future plan is to ultimately design Suncheon into a full-scale ecological garden city.

At the expo's press event on Monday, Suncheon Mayor Roh Kwan-kyu, also the chair of the organizing committee, expressed his gratitude to neighboring local governments for their support, while requesting that visitors come with an open mind.

"Garden culture is a value shared by the whole world for centuries," Roh said. "Visitors can be disappointed when they come expecting luxury hotels and top-notch facilities in the city. But those who come prepared to appreciate a city's dream to become a global ecological capital, I can assure them they can get much from the experiences at the exposition."

The organizing committee announced that this year's expo will carry some 100 types of flowers and 384 plant species. Lupins and peonies which typically bloom from May to June are already on full display, bursting in their diverse colors.

Also noticeable is a 600-year-old hackberry tree donated by a landscaping designer, which had lived in a bedrock area of Jeju Island. Tall poplar trees neatly line the garden's walking trails.

Ten new spaces have been added to this year's expo, which include the Ocheon Green Square, a reservoir garden model, the Green Island, an asphalt road-turned-garden and Shilangae, a lodging area within the garden.