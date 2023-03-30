BMW’s revamped electrification vision

BMW Korea’s top executives pose with the German luxury carmaker’s new car lineup this year at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show held at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday. (BMW Korea)

BMW Korea presented the largest number of car lineups at 24 at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023, underscoring its net-zero initiative as a key vision for future mobility.

BMW, along with sub-brands Mini and BMW Motorrad, introduced its distinctive clean car models powered by battery and hydrogen engines.

The Korean unit of the German carmaker showcased the prototype of iX5, a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, for the first time in Korea. On a single hydrogen charge, which takes around 3 to 4 minutes, it can drive approximately 504 kilometers.

BMW’s New iX1, the upgraded version of its first ever small-sized electric crossover SUV dubbed Sport Activity Vehicle, can offer 310 km of enhanced range on a single full charge. The electrified sedans New i7 and i4 M50, and the family SUV iX M60 were displayed at the exhibition as well.

The carmaker’s high-performance brand M showcased the New XM SAV, the very first plugin hybrid EV under the brand and the first new launch in 46 years. The powerful driving system gives the car a maximum of 653 horsepower and 62 km range on a single charge. Other car models include the wagons M3 Touring and New X7 M60i, and the flagship coupe M850i Grand Coupe.

Mini boasted it would become the very first brand under BMW to achieve full electrified lineups by 2030. It unveiled the battery-powered EV model Mini Electric Resolute edition, for the first time in Korea. Featuring the brand’s iconic design heritage, the special edition came in nanuk white with hood stripes to underscore its sporty vibe.

The concept car Vision Urbanaut made its Asia debut and laid out an innovative mobility vision featuring the option to switch from passenger-driving to self-driving mode, and from work to rest mode. The interior breaks down the boundaries between driver and passenger seats, with sofa seats and a small table equipped within the compact car.

The carmaker’s motorcycle brand BMW Motorrad presented the limited edition R 18 100 Years, in celebration of its 100 years’ anniversary, in Korea for the first time. Other limited editions, R nineT 100 Years and BMW CE 04, its first electric scooter, are ready for potential riders as well.