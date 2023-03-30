Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management ranks 46th in world

Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management ranked 46th in the annual World University Rankings by Subject in 2023, as released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Thursday.

It is also the No. 1 hotel management university in South Korea, maintaining the top spot among domestic peers for three consecutive years.

Established in 2004, the London-based ranking system aims to help students identify leading universities in a particular subject around the globe.

Universities are ranked based on five indicators: Academic reputation drawing on responses from over 130,000 academics; employer reputation of surveys from more than 75,000 graduate employers; research citations per paper; the H-index, which measures the productivity and impact of an academic or department at a university; and international research network.

Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management aims to help students grow into professional managers with practical skills by providing education focused on academic theory and developing problem-solving skills, according to the university.