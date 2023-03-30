 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

A man arrested for unprovoked attacks on children

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 14:09       Updated : Mar 30, 2023 - 14:09
Photo irrelevant to the story. (Herald DB)
Photo irrelevant to the story. (Herald DB)

A man in his 50s has been indicted for unprovoked attacks on elementary school children he had no connection with.

After being on the wanted list for 18 months, the 52-year-old man was charged with assault and child abuse, said the Incheon District Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. The prosecution requested he be detained at a psychological treatment facility following the decision that he has a very high risk of recidivism if not treated medically.

The suspect is alleged to have attacked a girl on June 11, 2021 for no apparent reason in Incheon, and he attacked a nine-year-old boy on Aug. 23, 2022 while he was on the police's wanted list. The man had kicked the boy, resulting in injuries that required two weeks for the boy to recover from.

Analyzing the CCTV footage, the police identified the defendant as the same suspect whom they had been searching for in the 2021 child assault case. The police arrested the suspect last month after tracing his phone.

He is reported to have been walking around carrying a lethal weapon when he was apprehended. He has previously been convicted eight times including several assaults.

The defendant claimed that he attacked the children because they had sworn at him. He was found guilty after the police analyzed the video recordings and questioned the victims.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114