 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

First vice foreign minister tapped as new ambassador to US

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Mar 30, 2023 - 09:34
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong speaks during a press briefing with foreign correspondents in Seoul, in this file photo from Mar. 10. (Yonhap)
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong speaks during a press briefing with foreign correspondents in Seoul, in this file photo from Mar. 10. (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong has been tapped to be the new ambassador to the United States, a diplomatic source said Thursday, a day after the current ambassador was named the new national security adviser.

Cho would replace Ambassador Cho Tae-yong, who was picked to replace Kim Sung-han as the national security adviser Wednesday.

Kim announced his resignation the same day amid reports of trouble over a planning issue related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month.

Yoon plans to nominate Cho Hyun-dong as the new ambassador and request Washington's consent, known as an agrement, as soon as possible, given that his state visit is less than a month away, on April 26.

The nominee previously served as a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington and also handled the North Korean nuclear issue. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114