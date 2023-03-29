 Back To Top
Entertainment

Mamamoo+ opens new chapter with first single 'Act 1, Scene 1'

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 15:46       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 15:46
The concept image of Mamamoo+'s first single
The concept image of Mamamoo+'s first single

Mamamoo+, the subunit of the K-pop girl group Mamamoo, returned on Wednesday with its first single "Act 1, Scene 1."

Consisting of members Solar and Moonbyul, Mamamoo+ invites listeners to a new chapter with the single. The duet's latest release comes seven months after its digital single "Better."

Fronting the three-track collection is "GGBB," also titled "Good Girl Bad Boy," an upbeat and groovy dance-pop tune that unpacks the dynamic charms of the two singers over groovy bass sounds and vintage drum beats.

The single also emphasizes the colors of traditional Korean music in the other tracks. Ahead of the full release, the duo dropped "Chico Malo," an Asian-style trap song infusing traditional Korean and Latin music. An "aniri" version of "Chico Malo," involving a musical storytelling method in Korean pansori music, features pansori singer Kim Jun-su and is included exclusively on the physical CD.

The single also includes the fan song "LLL."

Mamamoo+ made its debut in August 2022 with "Better," featuring rapper Big Naughty.

The subunit's new single comes ahead of Mamamoo's US concert tour in May. After successfully holding the Asian arm of its global concert series "My Con," the quartet is set to take the tour to the US, starting in New York on May 16.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
