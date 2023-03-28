 Back To Top
Business

Mirae Asset Securities unveils 2023 outreach plans

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 15:02       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 15:02
Mirae Asset Securities employees and their family members pose for a photo after a planting event held along the Han River in Seoul. (Mirae Asset Securities)
Mirae Asset Securities employees and their family members pose for a photo after a planting event held along the Han River in Seoul. (Mirae Asset Securities)

South Korea’s largest investment bank and securities firm Mirae Asset Securities on Tuesday unveiled plans for this year’s social contribution activities that all employees, including Chairman Choi Hyun-man, will carry out throughout the year.

In March, the company plans to publish environment-related pop-up books to donate to local child care centers. In April and May, it will continue the environmental projects such as cultivating forests and picking up trash along the Han River.

In the second half of the year, a total of nine social contribution projects will be held, including donating braille books for visually impaired people and holding exhibitions for artists with disabilities. Donation events for products made by disabled people and music concerts for disabled performers also will be held.

“Our social contribution activities aim to pay back love and trust received from our customers,” an official from Mirae Asset Securities said. "We will continue to set an example as the No. 1 company in the securities industry."

Meanwhile, Mirae Asset Securities has established an organization solely dedicated to social contribution activities with aims to carry out more sustainable projects and to cultivate a corporate culture for sharing with the community and tackling social problems together.

The company said it maintained donations through the pandemic years. With social distancing rules being lifted, the company is expanding in-person activities, especially environmental campaigns. It is also fulfilling social responsibility by providing education programs to improve financial accessibility of marginalized groups.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
