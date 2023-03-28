NewJeans' agency to debut a boy band

The "2023 Ador Global Audition - The Real Hype Boys" poster. Label Ador said it is searching for members for its new boy band through the global audition process. (Ador)

Ador, the label behind the sensational rookie girl group NewJeans, said it is now creating a boy band.

The label on Tuesday announced it is launching a global audition process called, "2023 Ador Global Audition - The Real Hype Boys," in search of members for the upcoming boy band.

According to the announcement, men born from the years 2004 to 2012 can apply either individually or as a team.

While most other K-pop label auditions have evaluated applicants largely according to their assets as musicians -- singing, dancing and rapping -- Ador stated there are no set categories for this audition.

This audition will specifically break free from the usual categories, and applicants can show off any talents they have, not just singing or dancing, Ador explained.

Applications can be submitted starting 1 p.m. on Tuesday until April 13.

Those who have passed the first online audition will be invited to the second audition, which will be conducted in person. The in-person audition is set to be held in 12 cities in South Korea (Seoul, Daegu, Changwon, Gwangju, Jeonju, Busan, Ulsan, Chuncheon, Wonju, Jaeju, Daejeon and Cheongju) and 14 cities in seven countries overseas (Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).